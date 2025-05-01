Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
10. Chemical Bonding - Part 2 of 2
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
10. Chemical Bonding - Part 2 of 2
If the central atom in a molecule with a perfect shape gains a lone pair, how does this affect the molecule's polarity?
A
The molecule becomes ionic due to the presence of lone pairs.
B
The molecule remains nonpolar because lone pairs do not affect polarity.
C
The molecule becomes nonpolar because lone pairs increase symmetry.
D
The molecule becomes polar due to the asymmetrical distribution of electron density.
