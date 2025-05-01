Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
10. Chemical Bonding - Part 2 of 2
A molecule has two bonding groups and two lone pairs. What is the total number of electron groups, and what is the molecular geometry?
Three electron groups; bent
Three electron groups; trigonal planar
Four electron groups; bent
Four electron groups; tetrahedral
