10. Chemical Bonding - Part 2 of 2
10. Chemical Bonding / Dipole Moment (Simplified) / Problem 7
Problem 7
How does a significant difference in electronegativity between two bonded atoms affect the electron cloud distribution?
A
The electron cloud is unaffected by electronegativity differences.
B
The electron cloud is more concentrated around the less electronegative atom.
C
The electron cloud is more concentrated around the more electronegative atom.
D
The electron cloud is evenly distributed between the two atoms.
