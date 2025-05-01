Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
10. Chemical Bonding - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
10. Chemical Bonding - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 12
Next
10. Chemical Bonding / Molecular Geometry (Simplified) / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following molecules has a trigonal pyramidal geometry?
A
Methane (CH
4
)
B
Carbon dioxide
C
Boron trifluoride (BF
3
)
D
Ammonia (NH
3
)
AI tutor
0
Show Answer