Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
10. Chemical Bonding - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
10. Chemical Bonding - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
8 of 12
Next
10. Chemical Bonding / Dipole Moment (Simplified) / Problem 8
Problem 8
What type of bond is formed when the difference in electronegativity is greater than 1.7?
A
Nonpolar covalent bond.
B
Ionic bond.
C
Polar covalent bond.
D
Pure covalent bond.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer