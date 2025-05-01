Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
10. Chemical Bonding - Part 2 of 2
How does increasing the number of electron groups on a central atom affect the possible molecular geometries?
It increases the number of possible geometries.
It makes the geometries more linear.
It decreases the number of possible geometries.
It has no effect on the number of possible geometries.
