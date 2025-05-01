Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 12
Next
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces / Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties / Problem 4
Problem 4
A solid substance has a high melting point. What can be inferred about its intermolecular forces?
A
The substance has no intermolecular forces.
B
The substance has weak intermolecular forces.
C
The substance has strong intermolecular forces.
D
The substance has variable intermolecular forces.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer