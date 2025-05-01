Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces
If 200 g of steam is cooled from 120°C to 100°C, how much heat is released? (Specific heat of steam = 2.0 J/g°C)
A
16,000 J
B
4,000 J
C
2,000 J
D
8,000 J
