12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces / Heating and Cooling Curves / Problem 12
Problem 12

If 200 g of steam is cooled from 120°C to 100°C, how much heat is released? (Specific heat of steam = 2.0 J/g°C)