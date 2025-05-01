Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
9 of 12
Next
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces / Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids / Problem 9
Problem 9
How do the melting points of amorphous solids compare to those of crystalline solids?
A
Both have low melting points.
B
Amorphous solids have distinct melting points like crystalline solids.
C
Amorphous solids do not have distinct melting points.
D
Both have high melting points.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer