Introduction to Chemistry
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces / Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties / Problem 6
Problem 6
What happens to the boiling point of water at higher altitudes?
A
The boiling point increases due to higher atmospheric pressure.
B
The boiling point decreases due to lower atmospheric pressure.
C
The boiling point remains unchanged.
D
The boiling point fluctuates randomly.
