Introduction to Chemistry
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces
Problem 1
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces / Intermolecular Forces (Simplified) / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following statements about London dispersion forces is true?
A
They are the strongest type of intermolecular force.
B
They are stronger than hydrogen bonds.
C
They are only present in polar molecules.
D
They are present in all molecules, regardless of polarity.
