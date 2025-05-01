Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 12
Next
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces / Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following best describes the relationship between vapor pressure and intermolecular forces?
A
Stronger intermolecular forces result in lower vapor pressure.
B
Stronger intermolecular forces result in higher vapor pressure.
C
Vapor pressure is independent of intermolecular forces.
D
Intermolecular forces do not affect vapor pressure.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer