Introduction to Chemistry
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces
Heating and Cooling Curves / Problem 10
Problem 10
At what temperature does water freeze under normal atmospheric conditions?
273 degrees Celsius
32 degrees Celsius
100 degrees Celsius
0 degrees Celsius
