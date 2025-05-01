- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
A compound has an empirical formula of NH2 and a molecular weight of 32 g/mol. What is its molecular formula?
How many grams are in 0.5 moles of NaCl? (Molar mass of NaCl = 58.44 g/mol)
Why are whole number ratios important in empirical formulas?
Which formula provides the simplest whole-number ratio of atoms in a compound?
A compound has an empirical formula of C2H5 and an n factor of 4. Analyze the process to find its molecular formula.
A compound has an empirical formula of CH2 and a molar mass of 56 g/mol. Determine the n factor and the molecular formula.
What is Avogadro's number?
What is the mass of 3 moles of sodium chloride (NaCl)? (Molar mass of NaCl = 58.44 g/mol)
How many moles of hydrogen atoms are in 36 grams of water (H2O)? (Molar mass of H2O = 18.02 g/mol)
Calculate the mass percent of carbon in carbon dioxide (CO2). (Atomic masses: C = 12 g/mol, O = 16 g/mol)
Given a compound with a formula C2H5OH, calculate the mass percent of oxygen. (Atomic masses: C = 12 g/mol, H = 1 g/mol, O = 16 g/mol)
Why is mass percent important in chemistry?