Introduction to Chemistry
Back
6. Chemical Composition
6. Chemical Composition / Molecular Formula / Problem 5
Problem 5
A compound has an empirical formula of C
2
H
5
and an n factor of 4. Analyze the process to find its molecular formula.
A
C
2
H
5
B
C
8
H
20
C
C
4
H
10
D
C
10
H
20
0
