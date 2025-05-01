Skip to main content
6. Chemical Composition
Problem 12
Why is mass percent important in chemistry?
A
It measures the temperature of a reaction.
B
It helps in understanding the composition of chemical compounds.
C
It predicts the solubility of a compound.
D
It determines the color of a compound.
