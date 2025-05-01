Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
6. Chemical Composition
Problem 2
Empirical Formula / Problem 2
How many grams are in 0.5 moles of NaCl? (Molar mass of NaCl = 58.44 g/mol)
14.61 grams
116.88 grams
58.44 grams
29.22 grams
