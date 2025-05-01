Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
6. Chemical Composition / Empirical Formula / Problem 3
Why are whole number ratios important in empirical formulas?
A
They represent the simplest ratio of elements in a compound.
B
They indicate the molecular weight of the compound.
C
They are used to calculate the density of the compound.
D
They show the exact number of atoms in a molecule.
