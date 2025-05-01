Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
6. Chemical Composition
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
6. Chemical Composition
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
9 of 12
Next
6. Chemical Composition / Mole Concept / Problem 9
Problem 9
How many moles of hydrogen atoms are in 36 grams of water (H
2
O)? (Molar mass of H
2
O = 18.02 g/mol)
A
0.5 moles
B
2 moles
C
4 moles
D
1 mole
AI tutor
0
Show Answer