Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
6. Chemical Composition
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
6. Chemical Composition
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
10 of 12
Next
6. Chemical Composition / Mass Percent / Problem 10
Problem 10
Calculate the mass percent of carbon in carbon dioxide (CO
2
). (Atomic masses: C = 12 g/mol, O = 16 g/mol)
A
44.0%
B
27.3%
C
33.3%
D
50.0%
AI tutor
0
Show Answer