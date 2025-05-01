Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
6. Chemical Composition
Mass Percent
Given a compound with a formula C
2
H
5
OH, calculate the mass percent of oxygen. (Atomic masses: C = 12 g/mol, H = 1 g/mol, O = 16 g/mol)
A
52.1%
B
45.3%
C
34.7%
D
21.7%
