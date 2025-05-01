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4. Elasticity - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 15
4. Elasticity - Part 1 of 2!
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4. Elasticity / Percentage Change and Price Elasticity of Demand / Problem 1
Problem 1
A 50% increase in the price of a luxury car leads to a 60% decrease in quantity demanded. What does this imply about the elasticity of luxury car demand?
A
Luxury car demand is perfectly inelastic.
B
Luxury car demand is inelastic.
C
Luxury car demand is unit elastic.
D
Luxury car demand is elastic.
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