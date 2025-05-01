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4. Elasticity - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
4. Elasticity - Part 1 of 2!
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4. Elasticity / Income Elasticity of Demand / Problem 10
Problem 10
If a good has an income elasticity of demand of 1.2, what can be inferred about the nature of the good?
A
It is an inferior good.
B
It is a normal luxury good.
C
It is a Giffen good.
D
It is a necessity.
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