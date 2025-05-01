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4. Elasticity - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
4. Elasticity - Part 1 of 2!
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4. Elasticity / Price Elasticity of Demand on a Graph / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which of the following best explains why gasoline demand is often inelastic?
A
Because gasoline is a luxury item.
B
Because consumers can easily find substitutes for gasoline.
C
Because gasoline prices rarely change.
D
Because gasoline is a necessity for most consumers.
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