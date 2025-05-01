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4. Elasticity - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
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Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
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Problem 15
4. Elasticity - Part 1 of 2!
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4. Elasticity / Income Elasticity of Demand / Problem 11
Problem 11
A consumer's income increases by 25%, and their demand for designer clothing increases by 50%. What is the income elasticity of demand for designer clothing, and how would you classify it?
A
1.0, normal good
B
0.75, inferior good
C
0.5, necessity
D
2.0, luxury good
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