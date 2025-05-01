Skip to main content
Macroeconomics
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
4. Elasticity - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
4. Elasticity - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
15 of 15
4. Elasticity / Elasticity Summary / Problem 15
Problem 15
Using the midpoint method, calculate the price elasticity of demand if the price changes from \$10 to \$12 and the quantity demanded changes from 100 units to 80 units.
A
1.5
B
0.82
C
0.5
D
1.22
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options