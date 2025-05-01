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4. Elasticity - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
4. Elasticity - Part 1 of 2!
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4. Elasticity / Elasticity and the Midpoint Method / Problem 3
Problem 3
When rounding the elasticity calculation result, which of the following is the most appropriate rounding method?
A
Round to two decimal places
B
Round down to the nearest whole number
C
Round up to the nearest whole number
D
Round to three decimal places
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