Skip to main content
Macroeconomics
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
4. Elasticity - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
4. Elasticity - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
12 of 15
Next
4. Elasticity / Cross-Price Elasticity of Demand / Problem 12
Problem 12
The price of gym memberships increases, and the quantity demanded of home exercise equipment also increases. What logical conclusion can be drawn?
A
Gym memberships and home exercise equipment are luxury goods.
B
Gym memberships and home exercise equipment are substitutes.
C
Gym memberships and home exercise equipment are complements.
D
Gym memberships and home exercise equipment are unrelated.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options