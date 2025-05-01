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Which factor is most likely to cause an economic recession?
A company is considering producing one more unit of a product. The marginal cost of production is \$50, and the marginal benefit is \$70. What should the company do according to marginal analysis?
On a PPF graph, where is productive efficiency achieved?
Which factor of production is most critical in a technology-driven economy?
Identify the type of statement: 'Raising taxes on the wealthy will increase government revenue.'
How does a household's decision to save money instead of spending it affect the circular flow model?
Suppose a market experiences both an increase in demand and a decrease in supply. What is the most likely effect on equilibrium price?
A company's profit margin increased from 10% to 15%. How significant is this change in terms of percentage increase?
Simplify the fraction 18/24 by finding a common factor.
What does the slope of the PPF curve represent?
Using the arc method, calculate the average slope between points A (2, 10) and B (4, 6) on a PPF.
How does an outward shift in the PPF affect opportunity costs?
Given a PPF where the maximum production of cars is 50 and the maximum production of bikes is 100, what is the opportunity cost of producing one car?
Producer A can produce either 40 units of good X or 20 units of good Y. Producer B can produce either 30 units of good X or 30 units of good Y. What is the maximum combined output of good X if both producers specialize in good X?
What is opportunity cost?
Which factor is most likely to cause a shift in the demand curve for a product?
How would you synthesize the concepts of demand and quantity demanded to explain their differences?
What is the primary difference between individual demand and market demand?
What is the primary difference between a change in quantity demanded and a change in demand?
How does 'quantity supplied' differ from 'quantity demanded'?
What is a potential limitation of summing individual supply curves to determine market supply?
A company adopts a new technology that doubles its production efficiency. How does this affect the supply curve?
A drought affects the production of wheat, while a new technology simultaneously improves wheat harvesting efficiency. What is the net effect on the supply curve for wheat?
What is the effect of a price decrease on quantity demanded and quantity supplied?
Given a graph where the demand curve shifts right and the supply curve shifts left, what can be inferred about the new equilibrium price and quantity?
Consider a scenario where a new technology reduces production costs (supply shifts right) and consumer preferences shift towards a product (demand shifts right). What is the likely impact on the market?
Given the demand equation P = 700 - 5Q and the supply equation P = 200 + 2Q, find the equilibrium quantity.
If the price of a product increases by 15% and the quantity demanded decreases by 30%, what is the price elasticity of demand?
What is the formula for calculating the percentage change in quantity demanded using the midpoint method?