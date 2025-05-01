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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 1 of 3!
SAMPLE
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3. Supply and Demand / Overview of Supply and Demand Shifts / Problem 23
Problem 23

A drought affects the production of wheat, while a new technology simultaneously improves wheat harvesting efficiency. What is the net effect on the supply curve for wheat?