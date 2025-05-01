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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 1 of 3!
SAMPLE
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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics / Three Key Economic Ideas / Problem 2
Problem 2

A company is considering producing one more unit of a product. The marginal cost of production is \$50, and the marginal benefit is \$70. What should the company do according to marginal analysis?