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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 1 of 3!
SAMPLE
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3. Supply and Demand / Supply and Demand Together: One-sided Shifts / Problem 25
Problem 25

Given a graph where the demand curve shifts right and the supply curve shifts left, what can be inferred about the new equilibrium price and quantity?