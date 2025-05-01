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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 1 of 3!
SAMPLE
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2. Introductory Economic Models / PPF - Comparative Advantage and Absolute Advantage / Problem 13
Problem 13

Given a PPF where the maximum production of cars is 50 and the maximum production of bikes is 100, what is the opportunity cost of producing one car?