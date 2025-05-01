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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 1 of 3!
SAMPLE
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4. Elasticity / Percentage Change and Price Elasticity of Demand / Problem 28
Problem 28

If the price of a product increases by 15% and the quantity demanded decreases by 30%, what is the price elasticity of demand?