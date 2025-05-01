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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 1 of 3!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Problem 22
Problem 23
Problem 24
Problem 25
Problem 26
Problem 27
Problem 28
Problem 29
Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 1 of 3!
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3. Supply and Demand / Individual Demand and Market Demand / Problem 18
Problem 18
What is the primary difference between individual demand and market demand?
A
Individual demand is always higher than market demand.
B
Market demand is the demand for luxury goods, while individual demand is for necessities.
C
Individual demand is the average demand of all consumers, while market demand is the demand of a single consumer.
D
Individual demand refers to the demand of one consumer, while market demand is the sum of all individual demands in a market.
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