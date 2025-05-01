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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 1 of 3!
SAMPLE
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3. Supply and Demand / Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis / Problem 27
Problem 27

Given the demand equation P = 700 - 5Q and the supply equation P = 200 + 2Q, find the equilibrium quantity.