Problem 1
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ All prokaryotes reproduce sexually.
Problem 2
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ A bacillus is a bacterium with a slightly curved rod shape.
Problem 3
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ If you were to view staphylococci, you should expect to see clusters of cells.
Problem 4
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ Chlamydias have peptidoglycan cell walls.
Problem 5
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ Archaea are classified into phyla based primarily on tRNA sequences.
Problem 6
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ Halophiles inhabit extremely saline habitats, such as the Great Salt Lake.
Problem 7
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ Pigments located in thylakoids in phototrophic bacteria trap light energy for metabolic processes.
Problem 8
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ Most cyanobacteria form heterocysts in which nitrogen fixation occurs.
Problem 9
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ A giant bacterium that is large enough to be seen without a microscope is Selenomonas.
Problem 10
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ When environmental nutrients are depleted, myxobacteria aggregate in mounds to form fruiting bodies..
Problem 1
The type of reproduction in prokaryotes that results in a palisade arrangement of cells is called ___________ .
a. pleomorphic division
b. endospore formation
c. snapping division
d. binary fission
Problem 2
The thick-walled reproductive spores produced in the middle of cyanobacterial filaments are called .
a. Akinetes
b. Terminal endospores
c. Metachromatic granules
d. Heterocysts
Problem 3
Which of the following terms best describes stiff, spiral-shaped prokaryotic cells?
a. Cocci
b. Bacilli
c. Spirilla
d. Spirochetes
Problem 4
Endospores ___________ .
a. remain alive for decades
b. can remain alive in boiling water
c. exist in a state of suspended animation
d. All of the above are correct.
Problem 5
How is Halobacterium salinarum distinctive?
a. It is absolutely dependent on high salt concentrations to maintain its cell wall.
b. It is found in terrestrial volcanic habitats.
c. It photosynthesizes without chlorophyll.
d. It can survive 5 million rad of radiation.
Problem 7
Which genus is the most common anaerobic human pathogen?
a. Bacteroides
b. Spirochetes
c. Chlamydia
d. Methanopyrus
Problem 8
Flexible spiral-shaped prokaryotes are __________ .
a. spirilla
b. spirochetes
c. vibrios
d. rickettsias
Problem 10
The presence of mycolic acid in the cell wall characterizes __________ .
a. Corynebacterium
b. Listeria
c. Nocardia
d. Mycobacterium
Problem 1
Whereas the first edition of Bergey’s Manual relied on morphological and biochemical characteristics to classify microbes, the new edition focuses on ribosomal RNA sequences. List several other criteria for grouping and classifying bacteria.
Problem 2
What are extremophiles? Describe two kinds, and give examples.
Problem 3
Name and describe three types of bacteria mentioned in this chapter that “glide.”
Problem 4
Name three groups of low G + C Gram-positive bacteria.
Problem 5
Compare and contrast bacterial and archaeal cells.
Problem 6
A student was memorizing the arrangements of bacteria and noticed that there are more arrangements for cocci than for bacilli. Why might this be so?
Problem 7
How is Agrobacterium used in recombinant DNA technology?
Problem 8
Name and describe six distinct classes of phylum Proteobacteria.
Problem 9
Describe the special features of snapping division that distinguish it from regular binary fission.
Problem 1
Label the shapes of these prokaryotic cells.
a. ___________ <IMAGE>
b. ___________ <IMAGE>
c. ___________ <IMAGE>
d. ___________ <IMAGE>
e. ___________ <IMAGE> stiff
f. ___________ <IMAGE> flexible
g. ___________ <IMAGE>
Problem 2
Describe the location of these endospores within their cells.
(a) <Image>
(b) <Image>
Ch. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying Prokaryotes
