7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Bacterial Cell Morphology & Arrangements
Problem 11.1a
The type of reproduction in prokaryotes that results in a palisade arrangement of cells is called ___________ .
a. pleomorphic division
b. endospore formation
c. snapping division
d. binary fission
