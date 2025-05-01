Problem 1
Haploid nuclei ___________.
a. contain one set of chromosomes
b. contain two sets of chromosomes
c. contain half a set of chromosomes
d. are found in the cytosol of eukaryotic organisms
Problem 2
Which of the following sequences reflects the correct order of events in mitosis?
a. Telophase, anaphase, metaphase, prophase
b. Prophase, anaphase, metaphase, telophase
c. Telophase, prophase, metaphase, anaphase
d. Prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase
Problem 3
Which of the following statements accurately describes prophase?
a. The cell appears to have a line of chromosomes across the midregion.
b. The nuclear envelope becomes visible.
c. The cell constructs microtubules to form a spindle.
d. Chromatids separate and become known as chromosomes.
Problem 4
Multiple nuclear divisions without cytoplasmic divisions result in cells called _________.
a. Mycoses
b. Coenocytes
c. Haustoria
d. A pseudohypha
Problem 5
Tubular filaments with cross walls found in large fungi are ___________.
a. Septate hyphae
b. Aseptate hyphae
c. Aseptate haustoria
d. Dimorphic mycelia
Problem 6
The type of asexual fungal spore that forms within hyphae is called a __________.
a. Sporangiospore
b. Conidiospore
c. Blastospore
d. Chlamydospore
Problem 7
A phycologist studies which of the following?
a. Classification of eukaryotes
b. Alternation of generations in algae
c. Rusts, smuts, and yeasts
d. Parasitic worms
Problem 8
The stemlike portion of a seaweed is called its _________.
a. Trunk
b. Holdfast
c. Stipe
d. Blade
Problem 9
Carrageenan is found in the cell walls of which group of algae?
a. Red algae
b. Green algae
c. Dinoflagellates
d. Yellow-green algae
Problem 10
Chrysolaminarin is a storage product found in which group of microbes?
a. Dinoflagellates
b. Euglenids
c. Golden algae
d. Brown algae
Problem 11
Which of the following features characterizes diatoms?
a. Laminarin and oils as food reserves
b. Protective plates of cellulose within their cells
c. Chlorophylls a and c and carotene
d. Paramylon as a food storage molecule
Problem 12
Amoebas include microbes with _________.
a. Threadlike pseudopods
b. Eyespots
c. Parabasal bodies
d. Alveoli
Problem 13
The motile feeding stage of a protozoan is called a(n)__________.
a. Apicomplexan
b. Gametocyte
c. Cyst
d. Trophozoite
Problem 14
Which of the following is common to mitosis and meiosis?
a. Spindle
b. Crossing over
c. Tetrad of chromatids
d. Cytokinesis
Problem 15
Which taxon is characterized by “hairy” flagella?
a. Apicomplexa
b. Euglenozoa
c. Alveolata
d. Stramenopila
Problem 1
Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.
1. _________Mitosis
2. _________Meiosis
3. _________Homologous chromosomes
4. _________Crossing over
5. _________Cytokinesis
A. Cytoplasmic division
B. Diploid nuclei producing haploid nuclei
C. Results in genetic variation
D. Carry similar genes
E. Diploid nuclei producing diploid nuclei
Problem 2
Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.
1. ___________Chitin
2. ___________Basidiospore
3. ___________Zygosporangium
4. ___________Hypha
5. ___________Ascospore
6. ___________Lichen
A. Fungal cell wall component
B. Fungus + alga or bacterium
C. Fungal filament
D. Fungal spore formed in a sac
E. Diploid fungal zygote with a thick wall
F. Fungal spore formed on club-shaped hypha
Problem 3
Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.
1. __________Chlorophyta
2. __________Rhodophyta
3. __________Chrysophyta
4. __________Phaeophyta
5. __________Rhizaria
A. Foraminifera
B. Yellow-green algae
C. Green algae
D. Brown algae
E. Red algae
Problem 1
Label the photos below with the type of fungal spore, and indicate whether the spore is asexual or sexual.
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>
Problem 2
Describe the features of a general fungal life cycle.
<IMAGE>
Problem 1
Compare and contrast the following closely related terms:
a. Chromatid and chromosome
b. Mitosis and meiosis II
c. Hypha and mycelium
Problem 2
How do fungi acquire nutrients?
Problem 3
How are lichens useful in environmental protection studies?
Problem 4
What are the taxonomic challenges in classifying euglenids?
Problem 5
List several economic benefits of algae.
Problem 6
Why are relatively large animals such as parasitic worms studied in microbiology?
Problem 7
Name two ways that slime molds differ from true fungi.
Problem 8
What is the role of rRNA sequencing in the classification of eukaryotic microbes?
Problem 9
Describe the nuclear divisions that produce eight ascospores in an ascus.
Ch. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying Eukaryotes
