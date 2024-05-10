1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Taxonomy
2:25 minutes
Problem 11.1a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Whereas the first edition of Bergey’s Manual relied on morphological and biochemical characteristics to classify microbes, the new edition focuses on ribosomal RNA sequences. List several other criteria for grouping and classifying bacteria.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
19
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos