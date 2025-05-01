Problem 1
In which type of symbiosis do both members benefit from their interaction?
a. Mutualism
b. Parasitism
c. Commensalism
d. Pathogenesis
Problem 2
An axenic environment is one that:
a. Exists in the human mouth
b. Contains only one species
c. Exists in the human colon
d. Both a and c
Problem 3
Which of the following is false concerning microbial contaminants?
a. Contaminants may become opportunistic pathogens.
b. Most microbial contaminants will eventually cause harm.
c. Contaminants may be a part of the transient microbiota.
d. Contaminants may be introduced by a mosquito bite.
Problem 4
The most frequent portal of entry for pathogens is:
a. The respiratory tract
b. The skin
c. The conjunctiva
d. A cut or wound
Problem 5
The process by which microorganisms attach themselves to cells is :
a. Infection
b. Contamination
c. Disease
d. Adhesion
Problem 6
Which of the following is the correct sequence of events in infectious diseases?
a. Incubation, prodromal period, illness, decline, convalescence
b. Incubation, decline, prodromal period, illness, convalescence
c. Prodromal period, incubation, illness, decline, convalescence
d. Convalescence, prodromal period, incubation, illness, decline
Problem 7
Which of the following are most likely to cause disease?
a. Opportunistic pathogens in a weakened host
b. Pathogens lacking the enzyme kinase
c. Pathogens lacking the enzyme collagenase
d. Highly virulent organisms
Problem 8
The nature of bacterial capsules ___________ .
a. Causes widespread blood clotting
b. Allows phagocytes to readily engulf these bacteria
c. Affects the virulence of these bacteria
d. Has no effect on the virulence of bacteria
Problem 9
When pathogenic bacterial cells lose the ability to make adhesins, they typically .
a. Become avirulent
b. Produce endotoxin
c. Absorb endotoxin
d. Increase in virulence
Problem 10
A disease in which a pathogen remains inactive for a long period of time before becoming active is termed a(n) :
a. Subacute disease
b. Acute disease
c. Chronic disease
d. Latent disease
Problem 11
Which of the following statements is the best definition of a pandemic disease?
a. It normally occurs in a given geographic area.
b, It is a disease that occurs more frequently than usual for a geographical area or group of people.
c. It occurs infrequently at no predictable time scattered over a large area or population.
d. It is an epidemic that occurs on more than one continent at the same time.
Problem 12
Which of the following types of epidemiologists is most like a detective?
a. Descriptive epidemiologist
b. Analytical epidemiologist
c. Experimental epidemiologist
d. Reservoir epidemiologist
Problem 13
Consider the following case. An animal was infected with a virus. A mosquito bit the animal, was contaminated with the virus, and proceeded to bite and infect a person. Which was the vector?
a. Animal
b. Virus
c. Mosquito
d. Person
Problem 14
A patient contracted athlete’s foot after long-term use of a medication. His physician explained that the malady was directly related to the medication. Such infections are termed:
a. Healthcare-associated infections
b. Exogenous infections
c. Iatrogenic infections
d. Endogenous infections
Problem 15
Which of the following phrases describes a contagious disease?
a. A disease arising from fomites
b. A disease that is easily passed from host to host in aerosols
c. A disease that arises from opportunistic members of the resident microbiome
d. Both a and b
Problem 1
A microbe that causes disease is called a __________ .
Problem 2
Infections that may go unnoticed because of the absence of symptoms are called __________ infections.
Problem 3
The study of the cause of a disease is __________ .
Problem 4
The study of where and when diseases occur and how they are transmitted within populations is ___________ .
Problem 5
Diseases that are naturally spread from their usual animal hosts to humans are called ___________ .
Problem 6
Nonliving reservoirs of disease, such as a toothbrush, drinking glass, and needle, are called __________ .
Problem 7
__________ infections are those acquired by patients or staff while in health care facilities.
Problem 8
The total number of cases of a disease in a given area is its __________.
Problem 9
Bacteria that convert nitrogen gas into ammonia are:
a. Nitrifying bacteria
b. Nitrogenous
c. Nitrogen fixers
d. Nitrification bacteria
Problem 9
An animal that carries a pathogen and also serves as host for the pathogen is a ___________ vector.
Problem 10
Endotoxin, also known as ___________, is part of the outer (wall) membrane of Gram-negative bacteria.
Problem 1
List four types of symbiotic relationships, and give an example of each.
Problem 2
List three conditions that create opportunities for pathogens to become harmful in a human.
Problem 3
List three portals through which pathogens enter the body.
Problem 4
List Koch’s four postulates, and describe situations in which not all may be applicable.
Ch. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiology
