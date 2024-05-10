7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
The Glycocalyx: Capsules & Slime Layers
Problem 14.8a
The nature of bacterial capsules ___________ .
a. causes widespread blood clotting
b. allows phagocytes to readily engulf these bacteria
c. affects the virulence of these bacteria
d. has no effect on the virulence of bacteria
