Problem 1
Phagocytes of the epidermis are called:
a. Microglia
b. Goblet cells
c. Alveolar macrophages
d. Dendritic cells
Problem 2
Mucus-secreting membranes are found in:
a. The urinary system
b. The digestive cavity
c. The respiratory passages
d. All of the above
Problem 3
The complement system involves:
a. The production of antigens and antibodies
b. Serum proteins involved in nonspecific defense
c. A set of genes that distinguish foreign cells from body cells
d. The elimination of undigested remnants of microorganisms
Problem 4
The alternative complement activation pathway involves:
a. Factors B, D, and P
b. The cleavage of C5 to form C9
c. Binding to mannose sugar
d. Recognition of antigens bound to specific antibodies
Problem 5
Which of the complement fragments is inflammatory?
a. C3a
b. C4a
c. C5a
d. All of the above
Problem 6
The type of interferon present late in an infection is:
a. Alpha interferon
b. Beta interferon
c. Gamma interferon
d. Delta interferon
Problem 7
Interferons ____________.
a. Do not protect the cell that secretes them
b. Stimulate the activity of macrophages
c. Cause muscle aches, chills, and fever
d. All of the above
Problem 8
Which of the following is not targeted by a Toll-like receptor?
a. Lipid A
b. Eukaryotic flagellar protein
c. Single-stranded RNA
d. Lipoteichoic acid
Problem 9
Toll-like receptors (TLRs) act to:
a. Bind microbial proteins and polysaccharides
b. Induce phagocytosis
c. Cause phagocytic chemotaxis
d. Destroy microbial cells
Problem 10
Which of the following binds iron?
a. Lactoferrin
b. Siderophores
c. Transferrin
d. All of the above
Problem 1
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ The surface cells of the epidermis of the skin are alive.
Problem 2
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ The surface cells of mucous membranes are alive.
Problem 3
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Wandering macrophages experience diapedesis.
Problem 4
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Monocytes are immature macrophages.
Problem 5
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Lymphocytes are large agranulocytes.
Problem 6
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Phagocytes exhibit chemotaxis toward a pathogen.
Problem 7
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ In phagocytosis, adhesion involves the binding between complementary chemicals on a phagocyte and on the membrane of a body cell.
Problem 8
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Opsonization occurs when a phagocyte’s pseudopods surround a microbe and fuse to form a sac.
Problem 9
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Lysosomes fuse with phagosomes to form peroxisomes.
Problem 10
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ A membrane attack complex drills circular holes in a macrophage.
Problem 11
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Rubor, calor, swelling, and dolor are associated with fever.
Problem 12
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Acute and chronic inflammation exhibit similar signs and symptoms.
Problem 13
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ The hypothalamus of the brain controls body temperature.
Problem 14
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Defensins are phagocytic parts of the first line of defense.
Problem 15
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ NETs are webs produced by neutrophils to trap microbes.
Problem 1a
Which line of defense first applies to each term?
1. ___ Inflammation
2. ___ Monocytes
3. ___ Lactoferrin
4. ___ Fever
5. ___ Dendritic cells
6. ___ Alpha interferon
7. ___ Mucous membrane of the digestive tract
8. ___ Neutrophils
9. ___ Epidermis
10. ___ Lysozyme
11. ___ Goblet cells
12. ___ Phagocytes
13. ___ Sebum
14. ___ T lymphocytes
15. ___ Antimicrobial peptides
A. First line of defense
B. Second line of defense
C. Third line of defense
Problem 1b
Write the letter of the description that applies to each of the following terms:
1. ___ Goblet cell
2. ___ Lysozyme
3. ___ Stem cell
4. ___ Dendritic cell
5. ___ Cell from sebaceous gland
6. ___ Bone marrow stem cell
7. ___ Eosinophil
8. ___ Alveolar macrophage
9. ___ Microglia
10. ___ Wandering macrophage
A. Leukocyte that primarily attacks parasitic worms
B. Phagocytic cell in lungs
C. Secretes sebum
D. Devours pathogens in epidermis
E. Breaks bonds in bacterial cell wall
F. Phagocytic cell in central nervous system
G. Generative cell with many types of offspring
H. Develops into formed elements of blood
I. Intercellular scavenger
J. Secretes mucus
Problem 2
Identify the type of hypersensitivity reaction in each photo.
<IMAGE>
