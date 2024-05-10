10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Reviewing the Environmental Factors of Microbial Growth
Problem 14.3a
Which of the following is false concerning microbial contaminants?
a. Contaminants may become opportunistic pathogens.
b. Most microbial contaminants will eventually cause harm.
c. Contaminants may be a part of the transient microbiota.
d. Contaminants may be introduced by a mosquito bite.
