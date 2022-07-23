In a closed batch system, not all cells are expected to die, even as the death phase advances. Why?
Match the term to the proper description(s). A term can have more than one description.
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Key Concepts
Terminology in Microbiology
Microbial Structures and Functions
Multiple Associations in Matching Questions
Which direct enumeration method differentiates living from nonliving cells?
a. Manual cell counts
b. Measuring dry weight of cells
c. Viable plate count
d. Measuring biochemical activity
e. Coulter counter
After performing the streak plate method, what feature(s) would you look for on the agar plate to determine if you have a pure culture?
Which of the following pathogens would hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a treatment that increases the level of dissolved oxygen in tissues, most likely ward off? Select all that apply.
a. Anaerobic thermophile
b. Anaerobic mesophile
c. Facultative anaerobic thermophile
d. Facultative anaerobic mesophile
e. Microaerophilic mesophile
Match the term to the proper description(s). A term can have more than one description.
Choose the false statement about binary fission.
a. It generates genetically diverse daughter cells.
b. It is an asexual form of reproduction.
c. It is the most common way that prokaryotes divide.
d. It leads to exponential population growth.
e. If it occurs in a single plane, it could generate chains of bacteria.