Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Fundamentals of Microbial Growth
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 7 - Fundamentals of Microbial GrowthProblem 6
Chapter 7, Problem 6

Match the term to the proper description(s). A term can have more than one description.
Table matching microbial growth phases to their descriptions, with some mismatched definitions included.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Since the problem involves matching terms to their descriptions, start by carefully reading each term and each description provided in the image or text.
For each term, recall or review its definition and key characteristics based on your microbiology knowledge. For example, if a term is 'Gram-positive bacteria,' remember their cell wall structure and staining properties.
Compare the characteristics of each term with the descriptions given. Identify which descriptions accurately describe the term's features, functions, or behaviors.
Note that a term can match more than one description, so consider all descriptions that fit the term rather than limiting to just one.
After matching all terms to their appropriate descriptions, review your matches to ensure consistency and correctness based on microbiological principles.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Terminology in Microbiology

Understanding specific microbiological terms is essential for correctly matching them to their definitions. Terms often describe structures, functions, or processes unique to microorganisms, so familiarity with vocabulary ensures accurate identification.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:27
Introduction to Microbiology

Microbial Structures and Functions

Many microbiology terms relate to cellular components or physiological processes. Knowing the role and characteristics of microbial structures, such as cell walls, flagella, or spores, helps in associating terms with their correct descriptions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:04
Functional Groups

Multiple Associations in Matching Questions

In matching exercises where a term can correspond to multiple descriptions, it is important to recognize overlapping features or functions. This requires a nuanced understanding of concepts to correctly link terms with all applicable descriptions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:51
4) Multiplication (Colonization) Inside Host
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In a closed batch system, not all cells are expected to die, even as the death phase advances. Why?

757
views
Textbook Question

Which direct enumeration method differentiates living from nonliving cells?

a. Manual cell counts

b. Measuring dry weight of cells

c. Viable plate count

d. Measuring biochemical activity

e. Coulter counter

1038
views
Textbook Question

After performing the streak plate method, what feature(s) would you look for on the agar plate to determine if you have a pure culture?

2055
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following pathogens would hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a treatment that increases the level of dissolved oxygen in tissues, most likely ward off? Select all that apply.

a. Anaerobic thermophile

b. Anaerobic mesophile

c. Facultative anaerobic thermophile

d. Facultative anaerobic mesophile

e. Microaerophilic mesophile

916
views
Textbook Question

Match the term to the proper description(s). A term can have more than one description.

765
views
Textbook Question

Choose the false statement about binary fission.

a. It generates genetically diverse daughter cells.

b. It is an asexual form of reproduction.

c. It is the most common way that prokaryotes divide.

d. It leads to exponential population growth.

e. If it occurs in a single plane, it could generate chains of bacteria.

1638
views