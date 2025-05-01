Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition

Back
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
Back
Microbiology - Norman-McKay 2th Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles - Textbook solutions & answers
Ch. 1 - Introduction to Microbiology22 solutions
Ch. 2 - Biochemistry Basics19 solutions
Ch. 3 - Introduction to Prokaryotic Cells17 solutions
Ch. 4 - Introduction to Eukaryotic Cells16 solutions
Ch. 5 - Genetics25 solutions
Ch. 6 - Viruses and Prions12 solutions
Ch. 7 - Fundamentals of Microbial Growth20 solutions
Ch. 8 - Microbial Metabolism16 solutions
Ch. 9 - Principles of Infectious Disease and Epidemiology11 solutions
Ch. 10 - Host Microbe Interactions and Pathogenesis19 solutions
Ch. 11 - Innate Immunity24 solutions
Ch. 12 - Adaptive Immunity22 solutions
Ch. 13 - Immune System Disorders15 solutions
Ch. 14 - Biomedical Applications: Vaccines, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Molecular Method14 solutions
Ch. 15 - Antimicrobial Drugs18 solutions
Ch. 16 - Respiratory System Infections16 solutions
Ch. 17 - Skin and Eye Infections19 solutions
Ch. 18 - Nervous System Infections12 solutions
Ch. 19 - Digestive System Infections20 solutions
Ch. 20 - Urinary and Reproductive System Infections10 solutions
Ch. 21 - Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Infections15 solutions