7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Binary Fission
Problem 7.5a
Choose the false statement about binary fission.
a. It generates genetically diverse daughter cells.
b. It is an asexual form of reproduction.
c. It is the most common way that prokaryotes divide.
d. It leads to exponential population growth.
e. If it occurs in a single plane, it could generate chains of bacteria.
