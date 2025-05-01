Problem 6

In an immunodiffusion test, a strip of filter paper containing diphtheria antitoxin is placed on a solid culture medium. Then bacteria are streaked perpendicular to the filter paper. If the bacteria are toxigenic,

a. The filter paper will turn red

b. A line of antigen–antibody precipitate will form

c. The cells will lyse

d. The cells will fluoresce

e. None of the above