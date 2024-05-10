In an immunodiffusion test, a strip of filter paper containing diphtheria antitoxin is placed on a solid culture medium. Then bacteria are streaked perpendicular to the filter paper. If the bacteria are toxigenic,

a. the filter paper will turn red.

b. a line of antigen–antibody precipitate will form.

c. the cells will lyse.

d. the cells will fluoresce.

e. none of the above