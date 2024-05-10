20. Adaptive Immunity
Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen
Problem 18.6ab
In an immunodiffusion test, a strip of filter paper containing diphtheria antitoxin is placed on a solid culture medium. Then bacteria are streaked perpendicular to the filter paper. If the bacteria are toxigenic,
a. the filter paper will turn red.
b. a line of antigen–antibody precipitate will form.
c. the cells will lyse.
d. the cells will fluoresce.
e. none of the above
