In the laboratory, blood is typed by looking for hemagglutination. For example, anti-A antibodies and type A RBCs clump. In a type A person, anti-A antibodies will cause hemolysis. Why?
Discuss the roles of antibodies and antigens in an incompatible tissue transplant.
Explain what happens when a person develops a contact sensitivity to the poison oak plant.
a. What causes the observed symptoms?
b. How did the sensitivity develop?
c. How might this person be desensitized to poison oak?
Why does an ANA (antinuclear antibody) test diagnose lupus?
Differentiate the three types of autoimmune diseases. Name an example of each type.
Summarize the causes of immunodeficiencies. What is the effect of an immunodeficiency?
In what ways do tumor cells differ antigenically from normal cells? Explain how tumor cells may be destroyed by the immune system.
If tumor cells can be destroyed by the immune system, how does cancer develop? What does immunotherapy involve?
The Fc region of this protein causes degranulation when it binds to basophils.
Desensitization to prevent an allergic response can be accomplished by injecting small, repeated doses of:
a. IgE antibodies
b. The antigen (allergen)
c. Histamine
d. IgG antibodies
e. Antihistamine
What does pluripotent mean?
a. Ability of a single cell to develop into an embryonic or adult stem cell
b. Ability of a stem cell to develop into many different cell types
c. A cell without MHC I and MHC II antigens
d. Ability of a single stem cell to heal different types of diseases
e. Ability of an adult cell to become a stem cell
Cytotoxic autoimmunity differs from immune complex autoimmunity in that cytotoxic reactions
a. Involve antibodies
b. Do not involve complement
c. Are caused by T cells
d. Do not involve IgE antibodies
e. None of the above
Antibodies against HIV are ineffective for all of the following reasons except:
a. The fact that antibodies aren’t made against HIV
b. Transmission by cell–cell fusion
c. Antigenic changes
d. Latency
e. Persistence of virus particles in vacuoles
Which of the following is not the cause of a natural immunodeficiency?
a. A recessive gene resulting in lack of a thymus gland
b. A recessive gene resulting in few B cells
c. HIV infection
d. Immunosuppressant drugs
e. All of the above are causes of natural immunodeficiency
Which antibodies will be found naturally in the serum of a person with blood type A, Rh⁺?
a. Anti A, anti B, anti Rh
b. Anti A, anti Rh
c. Anti A
d. Anti B, anti Rh
e. Anti B
Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the example in question given below.
a. Type I hypersensitivity
b. Type II hypersensitivity
c. Type III hypersensitivity
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
e. All of the above
Localized anaphylaxis.
Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the example in question given below.
a. Type I hypersensitivity
b. Type II hypersensitivity
c. Type III hypersensitivity
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
e. All of the above
Allergic contact dermatitis.
Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the example in question given below.
a. Type I hypersensitivity
b. Type II hypersensitivity
c. Type III hypersensitivity
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
e. All of the above
Due to immune complexes.
Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the example in question given below.
a. Type I hypersensitivity
b. Type II hypersensitivity
c. Type III hypersensitivity
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
e. All of the above
Reaction to an incompatible blood transfusion.
